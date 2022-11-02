Elon Musk's pay to get blue tick on Twitter 'scheme' is making netizens feel poor; see funny memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRIYANK_HAHAHA 'Pay for Twitter Blue Tick' has invited memes

Elon Musk has been making people of Twitter ever since he took over the social media platform. After the surprise takeover, Twitter boss Elon Musk announced that users can get their accounts verified with the new Blue plan at a price of USD 8. He shared the update on his Twitter account. What followed was netizens flooding Twitter with funny memes, hilarious jokes and more.

"Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is b******t," he said in a tweet. "Power to the people! Blue for $8 per month". The world's richest man also said that the "price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity". Musk further mentioned the additional benefits that the users will get with the new Twitter Blue plan including, "priority in replies, mentions and search, ability to post long video and audio, half as many advertisements".

Here's how netizens reacted to the news of 'Pay $8 to get blue tick on Twitter':

Earlier, it was reported that the company had planned to charge users $19.99 per month for verification. According to the report, Twitter Blue, the company's $4.99 per month optional subscription that unlocked additional features would convert into a more expensive subscription that would also verify users.

The Twitter Blue subscription became widely available over a year ago as a way to read articles from some publishers without advertisements and make other changes to the application, such changing the colour of the app's icon on the home screen.

Musk wants subscriptions to increase to cover up half of the business' total revenue.

Recently, Musk had said that the platform could expand or even get rid of the 280-character limit on the platform.

He also confirmed that the company under him looked into increasing the length of videos so that users could post longer videos.

