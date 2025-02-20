Elderly woman's video dancing to 'Dhol Jageero Da' goes viral, netizen says 'age is just a number' Recently, a video has gone viral in which a woman can be seen performing an amazing Bhangra dance at a wedding ceremony. The video has garnered a lot of views in no time.

If there is a wedding or any other function, people dance and sing a lot on this occasion. But many times due to increasing age, many people stop themselves from having fun. However, many people have a very young heart, even if they grow old. Such lively people become the life of any function. Recently, a video of a woman is going viral, who can be seen dancing a lot at the function. She can be seen performing Bhangra to the hit Punjabi song 'Dhol Jageero Da' with amazing energy; and also, giving competition to girls who are younger than her.

The video has been posted on the Instagram account @the.bhangra.lover. It has garnered over 28 million views so far. The name of the woman performing Bhangra in the video is Monika Sharma. Monika is a teacher and she likes Bhangra so much that she is seen dancing in almost every video. People like her dance very much, and due to this people are praising the woman a lot.

Monika steals the show during what looks to be a wedding event while wearing a maroon salwar suit. Three other women soon join her, but it's obvious who the true star is. She takes charge of the act rather than merely keeping up.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, netizens have started commenting on the post. One user wrote, "Oyeee hoyeee !!! This is why I love Internet! maza aa Gaya," while another one wrote, "aunty ji ate and left no crumbs." The third user wrote, "That aunty has got some main character energyyy."

