Do you use Instagram or Twitter? Elon Musk has a question for you

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Do you use Instagram or Twitter? Elon Musk has a query

Instagram and Twitter have become part of our daily lives, and we can't deny it. We devote a significant amount of time to scrolling through our Instagram and Twitter accounts. These social media platforms help us escape boredom and keep us occupied the majority of the time. While on these platforms, people also compare their lives with those of others sitting far away and put forth their strong opinions. Now, Elon Musk has a question for all the Instagram and Twitter users.

On Monday, the Twitter chief took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Instagram makes people depressed & Twitter makes people angry. Which is better?"

His question elicited a number of interesting responses from internet users.

Former American footballer TJ Moe wrote, "Twitter gives me news and keeps me informed. Instagram shows me pictures of people I care nothing about and now they’re trying to become TikTok. I’ll take Twitter."

Becker News CEO, Kyle Becker said, "Instagram is useless. Twitter is the best place for timely information."

Journalist Johnna Crider wrote, "Tbh social media is a reflection of ourselves. What we choose to look at and interact with teaches algorithms who we are, and it shows us more of who it thinks we are."

A user wrote, "LinkedIn makes people depressed, not insta." The Tesla CEO reacted to his response with a fire emoji.

Other reactions:

The post garnered a slew of responses. In the thick of the debate about Twitter and Instagram, the discussion of Linkedin also came up. Many users said Instagram is a happiness trap that makes you wish you were someone else and that Twitter is a better platform than IG.

Also read: Shark Tank India or soap opera? Twitterati clash over the show after a user makes strong claims

Also read: Viral Video: Netizens in awe after woman pilot seeks father's blessings before take-off

Read More Trending News