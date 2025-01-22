Differently abled Ajmer beggar buys iPhone 16 Pro Max with full cash payment, no EMI

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ajmer beggar buys iPhone 16 Pro Max with cash payment.

The craze for Apple products and iPhones is beyond all limits. A few days ago, a video of a junk dealer gifting an iPhone to his son went viral; now, another incident has shocked people on the internet. This time, a beggar from Rajasthan surprised everyone by buying an iPhone 16 Pro Max worth Rs 1.44 lakh.

Bought an iPhone with a full cash payment

Many people dream of buying an iPhone, but its high price forces them to think twice. People buy it on EMI or by saving for a long time. But this beggar surprised everyone by paying the entire amount in cash and buying this phone, which created an atmosphere of discussion on social media.

A viral video shot in Ajmer, Rajasthan shows a differently-abled beggar holding an iPhone 16 Pro Max. The premium model, which was launched in September, is priced at over Rs 1 lakh, according to Apple's website. The beggar, who has no legs and makes a living by begging, said he bought the phone in cash.

For your information, let us tell you that this video was posted by Instagram user @Rohit_Informs, in which the beggar is proudly showing his new phone. When a passerby asked him how he bought such an expensive phone, he simply replied, "Maang ke (through begging)". People were surprised to hear this, and funny reactions started coming on the internet about this incident.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media. Many users made funny comments on it. One user wrote, “Promise to give bread, not money,” while another said, “I have stopped giving alms, you should stop too.”

However, not all reactions were funny. Some questioned the authenticity of the video, calling it scripted and designed to go viral. They argued that the beggar making such a big purchase seemed unrealistic. Whether the video is real or fake, it has reignited discussions about wealth, privilege and generosity in society.

