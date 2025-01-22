Coldplay in Mumbai local: Passengers sing the band's track while returning from concert | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Mumbai local passengers sing Coldplay's track

Coldplay Mumbai concert was held over the weekend with thousands of people attending it. Some of the country's top celebrities and personalities were in attendance. Several photos and videos from the concert have been doing rounds on the internet. However, this one video has caught the attention of the internet wherein passengers in a Mumbai local sing to Coldplay's Hymn for the Weekend.

Moksha Shah, a Mumbai-based content creator shared the video on her page which has now gone viral with more than 4.7 million views. She shared the video with a text which said: “The real Coldplay concert was the train back home.”

The caption of the video reads, "Mumbai locals never misses the vibe check, even with Coldplay." Passengers in the Mumbai local can be seen singing to the popular track of the British band Hymn for the Weekend in unison while also playing the song on their phones.

Sharing her experience in the comments section, she wrote, "Guys, this was the train back home after the concert, everyone who attended the concert just did a mini-concert even when there was no place to sit. I found this so wholesome that this city can do anything."

Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of them wrote, "This feels more fun than the actual concert lol." Another said, "Real struggle was for reaching home."

A third user commented, "Not everyone who got tickets was a die-hard Coldplay fan from the start, and that's okay. Imagine going to the concert just for the light show, the energy, and the vibe, and walking out as a newfound fan of Coldplay. That's the beauty of music - it connects with people in unexpected ways. Instead of blaming the hype or the ones who went, let's celebrate the fact that their music touched even those who didn't know much about them before. It just shows how incredible Coldplay really is!"

