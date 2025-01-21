Donald Trump and wife Melania's 'awkward' air kiss moment makes internet giggle | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Donald Trump and wife Melania's 'awkward' air kiss moment.

Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President of America on Monday. But before taking the oath, Trump kissed his wife. After this, the video of his awkward 'air kiss' has become a topic of discussion on social media.

When Trump entered the Parliament to take the oath, all the leaders present there welcomed him warmly. During this, Trump had a lovely meeting with his wife Melania and kissed her while hugging her. But this style of kiss was such that people started laughing and making the air kiss moment viral on social media.

When Donald Trump tried to kiss his wife, Melania's big hat created a slight obstacle. Due to this Trump completely missed the kiss.

One social media user joked and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I now understand why Melania wore that big hat - it completely foiled her attempt to kiss Trump.... clever woman."

Another user wrote," Trump was trying to kiss Melania, but the brim of his hat got in the way and it was weird."

Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony was attended by prominent leaders like Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Meanwhile, Melania chose to sit next to her son Barron Trump, who was also present at the ceremony, along with other members of the Trump family like Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric and Tiffany.

Donald Trump takes oath as President

Donald Trump has once again taken power in the world's most powerful country. He took oath as the 47th President of America on Monday. After the swearing-in, a gun salute was given. JD Vance took oath as the Vice President. After taking the oath, Trump said that the golden age of America had begun. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Trump.

