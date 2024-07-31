Delhi Metro Incident: Man slaps passenger with chappal in heated fight, netizens react to viral video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Man slaps passenger with chappal in Delhi Metro

The Delhi metro has recently seen a surge in disruptive behaviour among passengers, and another incident has now surfaced. In this latest event, a passenger struck another with his slipper while on board. The video of the altercation, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the heated exchange, though the reason behind the dispute remains unclear.

The video captures a heated argument between two passengers, during which one man uses a slipper to strike the other in the face. In response, the other passenger retaliates with two hits. Eventually, a third person steps in to break up the altercation.

Watch the viral video:

Since its posting on July 30, the video has accumulated over 1.4 million views. The post has also received a large number of likes and comments. Many viewers were shocked by the footage and expressed their reactions in the comments section.

A guy wrote on X, "Delhi metro is full of entertainment nowadays. You can see action scenes, romantic, love making, gossips and songs also." Another person commented, “Delhi metro has the most calm passengers as compared to any metro in the world. Free entertainment and broadcast reality shows every day. No one can beat the Delhi metro; only passengers get beaten.”

A third user Satish Mishra wrote, “It looks like he is drunk. How can someone take out slippers and beat another person inside the metro? Hopefully, Delhi Police will take strict action and henceforth such people will not be allowed to enter the metro.” A fourth user added, "The guy dressed in black pant showed humanity by stopping one of the guys, while the rest were laughing and having fun."

ALSO READ: Tourist's astonishing video captures UFO vanishing over Spain in seconds | WATCH

ALSO READ: Passenger slaps Vande Bharat staff over non-veg meal mistake; netizens, fellow travellers demand apology