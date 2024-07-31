Tourist's astonishing video captures UFO vanishing over Spain in seconds | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Tourist video shows UFO vanishing in Spain in seconds

Unidentified flying objects (UFOs) have intrigued people for years. While the existence of aliens remains uncertain, numerous individuals worldwide have reported seeing UFOs. Recently, another alleged UFO sighting has taken the internet by storm. According to reports, this incident occurred in Ibiza, Spain.

A group of tourists near the Spanish coastline captured a video of a suspected UFO. The footage features a few people sitting near what appears to be a cliff. Suddenly, a girl runs and points towards the sky. When the camera pans to the bright sky, the moon and another object can be seen. In a matter of seconds, the mysterious object vanishes from sight.

Watch the viral video:

In June 2024, employees at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre observed a "strange object" in the sky over Colorado, likely a UFO, according to the National UFO Reporting Centre (NUFORC). This agency, which is relied upon by law enforcement, the military, pilots, and civilians for reporting UFO and UAP sightings, received the report. The sighting occurred directly above the music venue while staff were working at night.

According to the centre's report, a UFO was spotted in the night sky on June 5 at approximately 01:00 a.m. by employees in Morrison, Colorado. USA Today reported that the workers described the object as a dark metallic craft that appeared north of the amphitheatre.

The object hovered in the air for approximately 30 seconds before heading east and vanishing into thin air once it had captured everyone's attention. It was described as being the size of a three-story office building and travelling at a speed of 5-10 miles per hour.

