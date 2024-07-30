Passenger slaps Vande Bharat staff over non-veg meal mistake; netizens, fellow travellers demand apology

Follow us on Image Source : X Passenger slaps Vande Bharat staff over meal mistake

A disturbing video has emerged showing a passenger allegedly slapping a server after being accidentally served non-vegetarian food on the Vande Bharat Express. The upset passenger, likely a vegetarian, became enraged upon discovering that the meal was not vegetarian after consuming it. It appears he did not notice the veg and non-veg labels on the food before trying it. In response, some videos are circulating where fellow passengers are seen urging the man to apologise to the server.

During the incident, several passengers openly criticised the man for "attacking a poor worker." It was noted that the server had apologised for the mistake, yet the man continued to reprimand him. The police arrived at the scene, but it's uncertain whether any action was taken regarding the assault on the railway worker. The event occurred on July 26 aboard a Vande Bharat Express train travelling from Howrah to Ranchi.

Watch the video:

On July 26, Kunal Verma, a passenger who filmed the incident, posted the video on X while recounting the event. In a follow-up video, Kunal showed the elderly man engaging in an argument with another passenger, who criticised him, saying, “You should be ashamed of yourself” and calling him “oversmart.”

In the comments, many criticized the passenger who struck the server. One X user commented, “The whole point of vegetarianism is non-violence and if you are hitting people you are actually in violation of the non-violence.” Another user wrote, “The world is a better place because of the good Samaritan like these, everyone needs to stand against wrong, this is much required in present situations.” A third person commented, “These people have no audacity to question the rich & powerful who are partying in times of mass human suffering. But always ready to harass some of the most vulnerable people in the world.”

