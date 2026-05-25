Delhi Gymkhana Club: Inside the iconic world of Delhi’s most elite colonial-era institution

New Delhi:

For more than a century, the Delhi Gymkhana Club has existed as far more than just a sports or social club. Hidden behind manicured lawns and colonial architecture in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, the club became a symbol of power, privilege and old-world influence, a place where bureaucrats, generals, diplomats, politicians and industrialists quietly shaped networks over drinks, bridge games and tennis matches.

Now, after the Centre ordered the club to vacate its iconic 27.3-acre premises by June 5, citing defence infrastructure and public security requirements, the institution finds itself facing perhaps the biggest existential crisis in its 113-year history. The move has reopened conversations not just about land and legality, but about what the Delhi Gymkhana Club truly represents in modern India: colonial nostalgia, elite exclusivity, heritage, or an outdated relic struggling to survive changing political and social realities.

Born alongside New Delhi itself

(Image Source : GYMKHANA CLUB WEBSITE)The Delhi Gymkhana Club is in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi.

The story of the Gymkhana Club begins in 1911, when King George V announced the transfer of British India’s capital from Calcutta to Delhi. As the British began constructing their grand imperial capital, what would later become Lutyens’ Delhi, they also built the social infrastructure needed for the colonial elite.

Founded in 1913 as the “Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club”, the institution originally catered to British military officers, civil servants and princely elites. Spencer Harcourt Butler became its first president, while several Indian royals financially supported the club in its early years.

The club eventually moved to its Safdarjung Road premises, designed by British architect Robert Tor Russell, the same architect associated with landmarks like Connaught Place and Teen Murti House. At the time, Gymkhana clubs across British colonies were more than recreational spaces. They were exclusive worlds designed for networking, social hierarchy and imperial lifestyle. The word “gymkhana” itself originated in British colonial vocabulary used across India for elite sporting and social clubs.

From British officers to India’s power circles

After Independence in 1947, the word “Imperial” was dropped, but much of the club’s culture survived almost untouched. Over the decades, Delhi Gymkhana evolved into perhaps the capital’s most influential social address. Membership became a status symbol associated with India’s old establishment, retired generals, senior IAS officers, judges, diplomats, political families and business elites.

Inside the club, power operated quietly. Deals were discussed over whisky. Alliances formed over golf and bridge. Families inherited not just wealth or bureaucracy, but often Gymkhana access itself. Its legendary exclusivity became almost mythical in Delhi circles. Membership waiting periods reportedly stretched beyond 30 years, while controversial “green card” systems allegedly gave preference to relatives of existing members.

For generations of Delhi’s elite, becoming a member meant entering a parallel social ecosystem, one governed by unwritten codes, legacy and access.

A place frozen in another era

Walking through the Gymkhana Club often felt like stepping into a preserved fragment of the Raj era. Grass tennis courts, wooden dance floors, old bars, dress codes and colonial-era etiquette survived well into modern India. The club became known for its understated but powerful atmosphere. Unlike flashy luxury hotels or modern private clubs, Gymkhana projected influence through restraint and history.

Even internationally, the club gained fascination as one of the last surviving examples of India’s colonial elite culture. Foreign publications often described it as a place where “old India’s establishment still lingered”.

But critics increasingly argued that the institution had become too insulated, hereditary and disconnected from contemporary India.

More than a club, less than a museum

The Gymkhana debate is not really just about a club. It is about how India negotiates its relationship with colonial-era institutions that survived independence and adapted into symbols of postcolonial power. For some, the Gymkhana represents heritage, continuity and Delhi’s cultural history. For others, it symbolises exclusivity built on public land and inherited privilege. Its possible closure also raises emotional questions for many longtime members and staff who spent decades inside its ecosystem. Around 600 employees may now face uncertainty about their future.

Whether the club ultimately survives legally or not, one thing is certain: Delhi Gymkhana’s story reflects the changing nature of power in India itself. Once built for imperial officers, later inherited by India’s establishment, the club now stands at a crossroads between heritage and reinvention, between the old Delhi that once ruled quietly behind closed lawns and the new India increasingly questioning who those lawns truly belong to.

Also read: Delhi Gymkhana Club ordered to handover premises by June 5 for defence infrastructure