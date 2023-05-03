Delhi cop Rajat Rathor's soulful rendition of Tera Hone Laga Hoon goes viral. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Delhi cop sings Tera Hone Laga Hoon

Trending News: Rajat Rathor, a constable in the Delhi Police department, has taken social media by storm with his musical talents. With over 78,000 followers on Instagram, Rathor frequently shares videos of himself singing various songs. His latest viral video showcases him performing a soulful rendition of the Bollywood hit song Tera Hone Laga Hoon, accompanied by a few other cops. In the video, Rathor is dressed in his uniform and strums his guitar while singing. The song, from the film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, is picturised on Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor.

The video was posted on April 17, and since then, it has amassed nearly 4.5 million views and garnered 492k likes and numerous comments. Rathor's musical talents have left Instagram users in awe. The video received a flood of compliments from users, with one user expressing their amazement, while another called him incredible. Many users praised his beautiful voice, and some even confessed to getting goosebumps while watching the performance.

Watch the viral video of Delhi cop singing Tera Hone Laga Hoon here:

This is not the first time Rathor's musical talent has gone viral. In February, a video of him performing the song "Roke Na Ruke Naina" from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania at an official function also went viral. Rathor's text insert on the video read, "Pov - You are following your passion and Duty at the same time," and music director and singer Amaal Mallik, who composed the song, commented, "Incredible thank you."

