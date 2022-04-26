Former cricketer Arun Lal and wife-to-be Bulbul Saha's haldi pics show couple in blissful mood

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Arun Lal will marry Bulbul Saha on May 2

Highlights Arun Lal, 66, is tying the knot for the second time with Bulbul Saha

The couple's haldi ceremony was a traditional Bengali event with family members present

Arun Lal is a cancer survivor having beaten adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of cancer, in 2016

Former cricketer and current mentor of the Bengal Ranji team, Arun Lal, 66, is all set to tie the knot for the second time with his partner Bulbul Saha on May 2. The couple had their haldi ceremony on April 24 and pictures from the time are all over the internet, with fans wishing the couple-to-be a happy married life. It had been reported earlier that Lal got consent from his first wife Reena for marrying Bulbul. At his haldi ceremony, most of the family members were all present to shower the couple with their blessings. The couple performed the rituals in presence of their respective families.

Read: Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal set to tie the knot for second time at 66

Lal and Bulbul's haldi ceremony was a merry event. The former India opener was dressed in a yellow kurta and Bulbul opted for a saree in a similar colour with a red blouse. Images from the time show them dining with each other and posing with extended family members. Traditional Bengali cuisine was served at the couple's haldi ceremony and the happy images are worth a thousand words.

Read: In 2017 Musk asked Twitter's price, 5 years later he bought it for USD 44 billion; see viral tweet

Image Source : TWITTER Arun Lal, 66, is all set to tie the knot

Meanwhile, the couple's wedding invite is also doing the rounds on social media.

Image Source : TWITTER Wedding invite of Arun Lal and Bulbul Saha

Lal is also a cancer survivor. The former player was detected with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of salivary glands cancer, but he overcame the disease.

After retiring from cricket, Lal used to feature as a commentator during cricket matches. He was known to share the box with his colleagues and used to do commentary in Hindi. Currently, he is the mentor of the Bengal Ranji team and coaches the batting department. He was the hero of Bengal's Ranji Trophy triumph in 1989-90. Under Lal, Bengal made the Ranji Trophy final in 2020 after a long gap of 13 years.

Lal has former Bengal off-spinner Sourasish Lahiri as his deputy. The knockout leg of Ranji Trophy will resume post-IPL in June.

(With PTI inputs)