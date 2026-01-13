From feud to feast: Tej Pratap's Dahi-Chuda party invite to Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi raises eyebrows Tej Pratap Yadav attended a dahi-chura gathering on Tuesday hosted by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha. The event took place a day after Yadav visited Sinha’s residence to invite him to a similar function at his own home.

Patna:

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday visited Patna's 10 Circular Road bungalow to meet his father Lalu Prasad Yadav and mother Rabri Devi. During his visit, Tej Pratap also met his younger brother and Bihar Assembly LoP Tejashwi Yadav.

The ousted RJD leader met his family members to invite them for the Dahi-Chuda feast program. Tej Pratap is holding this program at his residence on Tuesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

He also shared the pictures of him meeting his family members.

“Today, I reached 10 Circular Road and met my father, the honorable Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji, and my mother, the honorable Smt Rabri Devi Ji, to seek their blessings. I also met my younger brother and the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi, and invited him by handing over an invitation letter for the "Historic Dahi-Chuda Feast" program to be held tomorrow, January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. At the same time, today I also had the wonderful moment of playing with my dear niece Katyayani in my lap,” he posted on X.

Notably, Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD by Lalu Yadav over his “irresponsible behaviour” and “violation of family values”. His meeting with family members have created a buzz in political circles, with many saying that he might return to the RJD.

Tej Pratap attends Bihar deputy CM’s dahi-chura event

Tej Pratap Yadav attended a dahi-chura gathering on Tuesday hosted by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha. The event took place a day after Yadav visited Sinha’s residence to invite him to a similar function at his own home. The feast was also attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Santosh Kumar Suman.