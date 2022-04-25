Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal set to tie the knot for second time at 66

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET UPDATE Arun Lal and Bul Bul Saha

Former Indian cricketer and now head coach of the Bengal cricket team, Arun Lal, is all set to tie the knot with Bul Bul Saha in Kolkata. The wedding will take place on May 2, 2022 at the 'Peerless Inn' in the city. Reportedly, the duo got engaged last month. Also, they will host a reception post their wedding. For the unversed, Lal was previously married to Reena but they parted ways with mutual consent. However, the two continue to live together as Reena has not been keeping well.

The reports claimed Bul Bul Saha to be a long time friend of Lal. The invitation for the intimate wedding ceremony has been sent to the Bengal cricket team, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials, and a few close friends and family members. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is also expected to grace the occasion. Lal and Ganguly have known each other for many years.

The current coach of the Bengal Ranji team, was used to be a regular commentator- be it international cricket, domestic cricket or IPL matches. But after he was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of cancer, in 2016, he kept himself away from the commentary box and now he coaches the Bengal team.

Under his guidance, Bengal reached the finals of India's premier domestic competition, Ranji Trophy, in 2020. Meanwhile, CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly recently confirmed that the body is not replacing its coaching staff led by Lal.