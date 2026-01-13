Drones sighted along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri again, hours after Army Chief's warning to Pakistan This is the second instance of drone sightings along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian security forces have fired upon the UAVs, and search operations are underway in the area.

Rajouri (J&K):

Suspected drone activity was reported for the second time within 48 hours in the Keri sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of the Jammu region, triggering heightened alert on the border, hours after the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a stern warning to Pakistan against cross border provocations and ceasefire violations.

According to sources, alert Indian Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) opened fire to target the suspected drones as soon as the activity was detected. The drones are suspected to have been sent from across the border, possibly for surveillance or other suspicious purposes. However, there has been no confirmation of any damage or infiltration so far.

Following the incident, security arrangements in the area were further strengthened. The Army and other security agencies have intensified surveillance across the region and stepped up search operations.

Recent drone sightings in J&K

Sources said that suspected drones were sighted at five locations over the past 48 hours, including areas in Rajouri, Poonch, Samba and Nowshera.

Since early January, several drone related incidents have been reported, with drones allegedly sent from Pakistan leading to the recovery of narcotics, arms and explosives.

Counter-terror ops underway

Meanwhile, large scale search operations are continuing across the Jammu region, from the Line of Control to areas near the International Border. These operations involve the Jammu and Kashmir Police SOG, CRPF, Border Security Force and the Indian Army.

Security has also been tightened ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. Patrolling has been increased in both rural and urban areas, checkpoints have been put on high alert, and security personnel are conducting questioning at key intersections.

Army Chief's warning to Pakistan

Earlier on Tuesday, Army Chief General Dwivedi said India had issued a clear warning to Pakistan over recent UAV sightings along the Line of Control, stating that such activity was "not acceptable".

Addressing his annual press conference, the Army chief said Director General of Military Operations level talks were held with Pakistan on Tuesday, during which India conveyed its concerns over the latest drone movements. “We have told Pakistan to rein in its drones,” he said, adding that the Army remains fully alert and prepared to respond to any future misadventure.

Reported by Rahi Kapoor

