'I couldn't just sit there': Viral video shows crew member massaging elderly woman's legs during flight

New Delhi:

Against the backdrop of a world filled with debates and outrage, a heart-warming incident is showing that even in the face of adversity and challenges, a little compassion at 30,000 feet can go a long way.

An Indigo cabin crew member named Jenifar is making waves after extending help to an old lady who seemed to be experiencing discomfort while on a flight. The act of kindness was caught on camera, and Jenifar shared it on Instagram. Following this, the video received much praise from people impressed by the crew member’s compassion and concern.

A simple gesture that made a big difference

According to her post, it quickly became clear that the woman was in significant discomfort. Jenifar penned, "I just sat down to eat my meal when a lady sat across from me. I thought she’d only be there for a few minutes, but then I noticed her pressing her calves and knees, clearly in so much pain.

In that moment, everything else faded. I couldn’t just sit there and eat. I asked if I could help, and I started massaging her legs. The moment she kissed my hands and held my head in her own two hands, looking at me with pure relief... I wasn’t familiar with her language but the only words I could understand were “nanri” and “maa” which means thank you and little girl in Tamil if I’m not wrong haha and looking at me, my colleagues also helped her with walking."

What happened after the crew member stepped in

The crew member said she began massaging the passenger's legs in an effort to provide some relief. Despite a language barrier between them, she said the elderly woman expressed her gratitude in touching ways. According to the post, the passenger kissed her hands and rested her head in the crew member's hands after feeling some relief. Other crew members also assisted the woman later, helping her walk comfortably through the aircraft. The airline staff felt that the encounter was very profound because it made her realise that her job was not just about carrying passengers from point A to point B.

The importance of the act of compassion on social media

With screenshots of the post and the video going viral on social media sites, many users appreciated the act performed by the crew member. Many pointed out that assisting an elderly passenger who appeared to be stressed was much more than just part of the job because it shows that humanity makes a big difference for an older person travelling alone or feeling some sort of discomfort during their flight.

Other commenters appreciated the fact that the crew member made clear that nothing got in the way of her job as she helped out the passenger.

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