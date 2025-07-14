Couple shocked after 'eye doctor' advices against marriage, kids; says 'out of line, unscientific' A man from Bengaluru took to Reddit to share an incident wherein an eye doctor advised him and his wife against marriage and kids. The post sparked a conversation in the comments section. Check out the post here.

Unsolicited advice seems like the most common thing in Indian society. From relatives to nosy neighbours, everyone seems to have some sort of suggestion for you. However, getting unasked advice from doctors is probably the last thing one would want. A man from Bengaluru took to Reddit to share an incident wherein an eye doctor advised him and his wife against marriage and kids.

The post sparked a conversation in the comments section. The post said, "Apparently, we need an eye doctor’s permission to get married or have kids now". He went on to share the incident. He wrote, "Went for a routine full body health checkup with my wife at Apollo Indiranagar. As part of it, we had an eye test."

Further he said that the 'eye doctor' told them "'Didn’t you consult anyone before deciding to marry? Two people with myopia shouldn’t get married. Your kids will suffer at an early age. Think and take consultation before conceiving.'"

He wrote, "It was completely out of line, unscientific, and deeply unprofessional. My power isn’t even that high. We weren’t there for genetic counseling. We came for a basic health checkup. No doctor should make people feel guilty about getting married or having kids — especially over something as common and manageable as myopia or astigmatism."

Several users took to the comments section to react. One of them wrote, "Real ophthalmologist here. Everything that kid told you is wrong. You guys have probable cause to raise a complaint against that optometrist with his employer."

Another user wrote, "I also visited Apollo Indiranagar for my company-sponsored health checkup. The same eye doctor recommended that I switch careers due to the screen time involved and suggested walking barefoot on grass, claiming this would eliminate my need for glasses. This advice came despite my explaining that I've been nearsighted since age 8."

A third comment read, "A Bsc in ophthalmic test is an optometrist not an ophthalmologist and definitely not an mbbs qualified doctor. Ngl im amazed how a reputable chain like apollo is letting an optometrist do consults."

