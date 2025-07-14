Indians perform Ganga Aarti on Canadian riverbank amid chants and mantras, check pics Ganga aarti is usually done along the banks of River Ganga, Indians in Canada took to the banks of the Credit River in Erindale Park, Mississauga, Canada to recreate the Ganga aarti. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Consulate General of India, Toronto, shared pictures. Check them here.

Ganga aarti is a religious and cultural prayer that is offered to Goddess ganga. It is performed on the banks of the River Ganga, in different Indian cities such as Banaras, Rishikesh and Haridwar among others. While it is usually done along the banks of River Ganga, Indians in Canada took to the banks of the Credit River in Erindale Park, Mississauga, Canada to recreate the Ganga aarti.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Consulate General of India, Toronto, "IndiainToroto", shared pictures of the Ganga aarti. The caption read, "Consul Sanjeev Saklani represented the Consulate at the Ganga Aarti, a soulful evening of divine chants and pious mantras at the banks of the Credit River at Erindale Park, Mississauga organized by Team RadioDhishum."

In the pictures, priests can be seen performing the Ganga Aarti, while the banks of the river can be seen decorated with diyas and flowers. The post garnered more than 4.6K views since being shared. Several users took to the comments section to share their reactions.

One of the users said, "This is a tad bit too much , where is ganga and where is Canada ? We should be religious but at the same time, think where you are, respect their land and country, doing these things there only shows how fragile and religion dependent we Indians are."

Another user commented, "Wow. Har Har gange!!! Har Har mahadev !!!" A third user wrote, "Aren’t you supposed to have Ganga arti on banks of river “Ganga”? Don’t just make fun of anything, looses the value it holds."

