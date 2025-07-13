'Leaving India': Gurugram man’s viral outburst over flooded streets strikes a chord with netizens A Gurugram man’s emotional outburst on Reddit has gone viral after he shared his intention to leave India due to the city’s failing infrastructure and severe waterlogging during the recent monsoon downpour. Frustrated by flooded roads and stranded vehicles, he said he was considering moving abroad.

Gurugram:

A Gurugram resident’s emotional rant on Reddit has gone viral after he declared he was planning to leave India, citing the crumbling infrastructure and unending monsoon misery in the so-called “Millennium City.” The man took to the r/gurgaon subreddit to vent his frustration following a heavy downpour that left several areas in the city flooded and vehicles stranded. "I don't understand how people in Gurgaon accept the condition of roads during the monsoon season. Yesterday night, I saw at least five imported cars stranded in waterlogging while I crossed them in my car," he wrote.

Blaming the inaction of both the wealthy and the government, he added: "Rich people and industrialists can influence and pressure the government, but still nothing is done. How are they accepting these personal losses?" In a follow-up comment, the man said he was actively considering relocating to Australia. "Guys, I already have Australia on my radar. What's ur opinion on Australia??" he asked fellow users.

Residents echo sentiment: “How is this a tech hub?”

The post struck a chord with many, with several users expressing similar anger at Gurugram’s deteriorating urban conditions. "Honestly, I really can't believe the condition of this so-called major tech hub," one user wrote. Another added, “I thought Gurugram was superior to cities like Noida and Ghaziabad. But they both are far better than this glorified sh*t hub." A third comment pointed to a deeper systemic issue: “All this is because of the collective resignation of the wealthiest citizens, who could demand change, and the rest of us, who tolerate it.”

(Image Source : REDDIT)A screenshot of the post that has gone viral on social media.

Record rains expose fragile infrastructure

Gurugram witnessed heavy rainfall earlier this week, with showers lasting nearly four hours in some parts of the city. The downpour triggered massive waterlogging across key areas, including Golf Course Road, MG Road, and Sohna Road. Traffic came to a standstill, basements were flooded, and power outages were reported from multiple residential complexes.

In one striking video shared on Instagram, a woman living in a high-end residential tower near Golf Course Road, where apartments sell for over Rs 100 crore, showed her home submerged in water. The video featured her wading knee-deep through water outside her house and showed furniture and shoes floating indoors. "What happened last night has left me completely shattered," she wrote in the caption. "Even here, in one of the city's most upscale neighbourhoods, this is the harsh reality of Gurugram."

Growing calls for accountability

This is not the first time Gurugram residents have raised concerns over civic apathy. As India’s urban centres grow rapidly, the city’s infrastructure appears ill-equipped to handle seasonal rains, leaving even its most affluent areas vulnerable to collapse. The viral posts are now reigniting calls for urgent urban reform, transparency, and accountability in local governance.