Composer Saahel gives 'Kundi Lagalo Saiyaan' an AR Rahman twist with Tamasha's iconic 'Wat Wat Wat'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saahel gives 'Kundi Lagalo Saiyaan' an AR Rahman twist

If you are active on social media and are a true netizen, then you must have seen reels and short videos related to the song 'Kundi Lagalo Saiyaan. This song from the film Rana Bazaar, released in 2022, has become an internet sensation. It gained more popularity when it was remixed than in its original form. It reached every music lover on social media via interesting reels. Many composers and music directors are working their magic with this song including young music composer Saahel.

Saahel has a talent for converting popular songs into an entirely new things. He earned quite a name when he remixed the song 'Kundi Lagalo Saiyaan' with the popular song 'Wat Wat Wat' from the 2015 Imtiaz Ali-directed superhit film Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Since then, this remix version has become the first choice of content creators and influencers.

Watch the video here-

Earlier, the singer and composer Saahel had also become popular by singing Hindi redaction of Heartbreak Anniversary. After this, he also made a Hindi version of Justin Beiber's Stay, which became quite popular.

On the other hand, Saahel has given compositions for many songs as well. Recently, in his style, he also remixed Vicky Donor's song, Pani Da Rang. After that, he was praised by Vicky Donor fame Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana.

Saahel says “Ayushmann Bhai himself has traveled from being a video jockey, singer, and presenter to becoming a Bollywood star. He continues to encourage many more budding artists like me. He has commented on my Insta post several times. And constantly commenting on Insta videos motivates me to do better. He has motivated me many times by talking on the phone too."

Also Read: Kala Chashma: All about the 1991 Punjabi pop song that has Hollywood dancing to its beats

Also Read: Horrific! Crocodiles combat fiercely, keeping netizens glued to their screens | Watch Video

Read More Trending News