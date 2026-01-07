Delhi Police busts major plot after rumours of Faiz-e-Elahi mosque demolition trigger unrest, five arrested Delhi Police have uncovered a conspiracy in Turkman Gate where rumours of a mosque demolition were deliberately spread to provoke violence. Fake videos circulated online led to crowd mobilisation and stone-pelting. The mosque remains untouched and five people have been arrested so far.

New Delhi:

A major conspiracy to spark communal tension has been uncovered in Delhi's Turkman Gate area, where a demolition drive was carried out around the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque on early Wednesday morning. Shocking videos have emerged showing attempts to incite people by spreading false rumours that a mosque was about to be demolished. Crowds were provoked to gather in the area and shut down shops, and religious slogans were used to fuel anger. As per the information, these videos were widely circulated on WhatsApp groups to mobilise people.

As soon as around 30 JCBs reached the area for the action in pursuant to the directions of the Delhi High Court, a group of young men on bikes began spreading the rumour that the bulldozer had come to demolish a mosque. Multiple videos were pushed on social media platforms, creating panic and leading to stone-pelting incidents.

Videos reveal how crowd was incited

Viral clips show men urging locals to leave their homes and assemble near the mosque. They were asked to stay out the entire night and respond to the supposed threat. The visuals show men shouting provocative slogans and calling for mass mobilisation. Delhi Police are currently verifying each of these videos. Another man seen filming the bulldozer action and gathering people at the spot is also under investigation. His identity is being traced, as per police officials.

Stone-pelting caught on camera

After the instigation videos surfaced, footage of violent crowds attacking the police also emerged. The videos show mobs suddenly appearing from narrow lanes and hurling stones, bricks and glass bottles at the police. Officials believe the attackers were prepared in advance and had stocked stones and bottles for use during the chaos. So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the violence. More arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

What is the truth about the mosque?

Meanwhile, police have clarified that the mosque in question is completely intact. Its structure remains untouched, and even the clock hanging at its entrance is in place. No bulldozer went near the mosque, they said. However, moments after the JCB arrived in the locality for unrelated civic work, certain individuals began making videos claiming that the mosque was under threat. These videos were circulated across WhatsApp and Facebook to create panic.

A dedicated social media monitoring centre at the Delhi Police Headquarters is analysing all the footage, identifying those involved in circulating misinformation and inciting violence. Investigators are probing how the glass bottles reached the site and whether the entire act was pre-planned, officials said.

