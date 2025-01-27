Chris Martin’s dad proudly records his son’s performance at Coldplay Ahmedabad concert | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chris Martin’s dad proudly records his son’s performance at Coldplay Ahmedabad concert

The British band Coldplay played two shows at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium following three appearances at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Following their performance last night, they finally concluded their India tour. A fan saw Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin's father Anthony Martin taking in the show at the stadium during the band's January 25 performance in Ahmedabad. As his son performed on stage, he was spotted grinning and filming with pride.

A fan who saw Coldplay perform live in Ahmedabad posted a video of Anthony Martin wearing a pink shirt. He pulled out his camera to capture the amazing performance by Chris Martin. At Coldplay's event, he was spotted grinning and enjoying himself while standing among hundreds of fans.

While sharing Anthony Martin's video on Instagram, the user wrote, "When you have the privilege to watch the entire Coldplay with Chris Martin’s dad Anthony himself!!!!! This was truly unbelievable. Anthony Martin was standing, dancing, filming the show entire time. Watching at Narendra Modi Stadium must have been a different experience for him too. No words to describe the excitement for us!!"

Another Coldplay fan met vocalist Anthony Martin's father at the concert after giving Chris Martin a ride on a scooter in Ahmedabad. He also shared pictures with Anthony Martin on Instagram, and wrote, “Attended @coldplay Chris Martin’s concert today and met his dad, Sir Anthony John Martin. He was totally wondering how it all happened and even asked, ‘The scooter guy is YOU?’ Such an unforgettable experience."

Last night, Coldplay's final and largest-ever performance in Ahmedabad was livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The event took place on January 26. Coldplay wrote an emotional statement at the end of the India tour, stating that they had an incredible two weeks in India. Taking to social media platforms, they shared a picture of the packed stadium in Ahmedabad and wrote, “Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever."

