CBSE 10th & 12th Results: Netizens share hilarious memes & jokes to perfectly express students' emotions

CBSE 10th and 12th Result OUT: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced the results of Class 10th and 12th board exam. For 12th, girls outshined boys with an overall pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys secured 91.25%, this year. After the breaking announcement, Twitter got bombarded with hilarious memes, jokes and GIFs to perfectly capture students and parents' emotions and feelings.

About 16 lakh students have reportedly appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 and Term 2 examinations. The examinations were conducted in offline mode for Term 2 as well from April 26, 2022, to June 15, 2022.

In the region-wise pass percentage data, Kerala Tiruvananthapuram or Trivandrum topped the list with 98.83%. It was followed by Bengaluru and Chennai, with 98.16% and 97.79%, respectively.

