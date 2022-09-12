Caught on Camera! Woman knitting during US open semi-final thriller is hysterical

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHANTAL NYC Women hysterically knitting in a nail biting match, video goes viral

Recently a buzz has been created on the internet about a woman knitting during the nail-biting semi-final match. The US Open semi-final that saw Spain's Carlos Alcaraz defeat America's Frances Tiafoe was a thrilling match. One of the fans in the audience seemed undisturbed by the thrill and suspense created. While others were biting their nails throughout the match, this woman seemed calm and concentrated on the knitting part.

Videos have surfaced online of a woman hilariously knitting away while being seated at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. The scene drew typically hilarious responses on social media. But people were more stunned when they observed that the woman was sitting in one of the most expensive seats in the house. Each ticket for that particular section of the stand is said to cost almost $10,000 (approximately Rs.795,000). Now that's a really huge amount. One must wonder that, after spending this amount on a match why someone will focus on knitting instead of enjoying the thrilling match.

Netizens are going crazy after watching the video. One of the users shared the video on Twitter and captioned it, "Not sure what to make of this lady nonchalantly knitting during a nail-biting tiebreaker". Another user tweeted, “Imagine being in the same room as Michelle Obama, watching an epic tennis match, and all you ca. [sic] think about is knitting,” one fan tweeted. “Well why not? Just here to knit in our $10,000 seats,” one journalist wrote.

It was really shocking and funny to see that lady unbothered about the match. Her whole concentration was on knitting her way out. Now we really don't know the reason for her bringing a knitting set in a match. Either she came forcefully and to kill her time she brought a time pass along with her or she just wanted to have a feel of knitting in a stadium. Yes! this sounds really funny.

These kinds of videos are doing the round on the internet lately. Earlier in the week, YouTube star JiDion received a haircut during the quarterfinal match between Australia’s Nick Kyrgios and Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan shares throwback pic after 'surprise visit' to father Amitabh Bachchan on sets

Also Read: Emmys 2022 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, winners full list and much more

Read More Trending News