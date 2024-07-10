BTS star Jungkook grooves to Vicky Kaushal's 'Tauba Tauba' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS star Jungkook grooves to Vicky Kaushal's 'Tauba Tauba'

In a crossover video that's gone viral, Jungkook from BTS delights fans in India as he dances to the rhythm of Vicky Kaushal's latest hit, "Tauba Tauba," featured in the upcoming film "Bad Newz." The viral video of Jungkook dancing features a live performance of his song "3D" from his album "3D: The Remixes", released last year.

A clip from Jungkook's video was synced with Vicky Kaushal's song Tauba Tauba on Instagram by user Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala. The way Jungkook's expressions, movements, and steps harmonise with the Bollywood track leaves viewers questioning its authenticity. This fan-created video, shared on Instagram, quickly went viral, amassing over 1.1 million views in just three days along with more than 500 comments and over 118,000 likes.

“Making Jungkook dance on the only song on the internet these days,” reads the caption on the crossover video.

Watch the video:

Among those who shared their thoughts in the comments section was Bhavna Agarwal, who commented, "Clean edit. Love love." Another user remarked, "Okay, but Jungkook and Vicky Kaushal together. They might break the internet." User Mehek added, "I’m very close to loving this clip as much as I loved the fact that we won the World Cup."

The buzzworthy track that has already captured the internet's affection comes from the upcoming film Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the movie is slated to debut in India on July 19. The music video for Tauba Tauba premiered on July 2 and remains a popular choice on Instagram Reels.

As fans worldwide share and rejoice over the viral crossover, Jungkook's dance to Tauba Tauba highlights the universal allure of both BTS and Bollywood music, sparking anticipation for future thrilling collaborations.

ALSO READ: 'America's got talent indeed': Anand Mahindra praises Indian-origin girl for amazing performance