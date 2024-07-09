'America's got talent indeed': Anand Mahindra praises Indian-origin girl for amazing performance

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anand Mahindra praises Indian-origin girl for amazing performance at America's Got Talent.

America's Got Talent is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most popular talent shows in the world. With millions of viewers tuning in every week, it is a platform for aspiring talents to showcase their skills and potentially change their lives forever. Recently, the show caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, who couldn't help but praise an Indian-origin girl for her incredible performance.

The 9-year-old girl, Pranysqa Mishra, wowed the judges and audience with her amazing vocal skills on the show. She sang the iconic song 'River Deep Mountain High' by Tina Turner, leaving everyone in awe of her talent. Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his admiration for Pranysga's performance, stating that "America's got talent indeed" and that he was "proud of this young Indian-American's amazing performance".

While sharing the video of Pranysga's performance on X, he wrote, "What on earth is going on?? For the second time, within the past two weeks, a young VERY young woman of Indian origin has rocked the stage at @AGT with raw talent that is simply astonishing. With skills acquired in indigenous American genres of music. Rock & Gospel. Pranysqa Mishra is just NINE years old. Damn, I had tears too when they called her grandmother. Yes, America's got talent indeed. And a lot of it is coming from India..."

This unexpected praise from one of India's most successful businessmen has shed light on the importance of such platforms for young talents. The 9-year-old's performance not only impressed the judges and audience but also caught the attention of someone as influential as Anand Mahindra. It goes to show that talent knows no boundaries and can be recognised and appreciated by anyone, regardless of their background or nationality.

Furthermore, Pranysga's performance also highlights the impact of Indian-Americans in the entertainment industry. Over the years, we have seen many Indian-origin artists making a name for themselves in Hollywood and other parts of the world. From Mindy Kaling to Priyanka Chopra, these artists have broken barriers and stereotypes, proving that talent and hard work can take you anywhere.

