Brother duo's soulful rendition of O Re Piya wins hearts online, Salim Merchant reacts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Brother duo sings O Re Piya, viral video

A video of a young boy singing O Re Piya with his older sibling has wowed the internet, and even the song's composer, Salim Merchant, couldn't help reacting.

The clip, shared by Kishore Mondal on Instagram, has received over 46 million views, and it's clear why. It starts with the little child looking up at his sibling and saying, "Bhaiya, tu ye kar payega?" "(Can you do this?)"

The elder brother then begins singing a particularly difficult section of the song, hitting the correct notes with ease. He abruptly ends his performance just as it appears to be going well.

The small one is not impressed. "Tu toh phuss ho gaya (You gave up too soon)," he jokes before being challenged to perform the song himself.

And that is when the true magic occurs. The boy performs a melody that is so smooth and effortless that you must hear it to believe it.

Social media users couldn't get enough of it, and neither could Salim Merchant, who kept his reaction simple but meaningfully, "Kamaal."

Viewers showered the comments area with love and affection. A user wrote, "How cuteee" while another commented, "Bro he gave me goosebumps."

"2 legends in one frame," a social media user wrote. Many viewers praised the brothers and appreciated their talent.

O Re Piya is a wonderful song from the 2007 Bollywood film Aaja Nachle, which stars Madhuri Dixit. Salim-Sulaiman composed the song, which was sung by the renowned Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The song combines Indian classical and Sufi themes, becoming one of the most popular Bollywood melodies of the 2000s. And, judging from this viral video, its legacy is in good hands.

ALSO READ: Kerala boy wishes Anganwadi to serve biryani, chicken fry instead of Upma; minister replies | WATCH