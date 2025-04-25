Boys play football indoors amid exploding firecrackers, internet says 'why women live longer' | WATCH A video has been going viral wherein a group of boys can be seen playing football in a room where firecrackers are exploding. In the video, the boys can be seen lighting several firecrackers inside a closed room before starting a game of football. Check out the video here.

There are several videos that go viral on the internet every day. However, this one video that is doing rounds on the internet has caught the attention of the viewers for its recklessness. In the video, a group of boys can be seen playing football in a room where firecrackers are exploding.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account with the username 'sarcamaxcarries'. In the video, the boys can be seen lighting several firecrackers inside a closed room before starting a game of football. The boys light the firecrackers and then kick a football directly towards another boy. At one point, the ball even catches fire, yet the group continues playing, seemingly unbothered.

The video garnered nearly 4.8 million views and was captioned, “Why do women live longer than men? Also, men:”

Despite the room filling with smoke and sparks, the boys are seen laughing and enjoying themselves, never once attempting to leave the scene. The video has sparked concern online, with many viewers questioning the boys' safety and the influence of such content on social media.

Several users took to the comments section to share their reaction. One of them wrote, "MAUT ka Khel." Another comment read, "Mai to siddha narak mei aa gaya." A third comment read, "Maut ke antonyms hai ye log."

Another user wrote, "There is so much going on all at once, that i had to watch the video multiple times. Each time I saw it, I discovered something new."

The video has raised concerns about the safety of boys and to what extent one can go for views and entertainment.

