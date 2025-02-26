Bihar girl marries her lover before reaching board exam centre | Watch viral video Bihar Board's English exam was on February 22. But this time, instead of the question paper being leaked, a video of a girl marrying her lover before reaching the exam centre has gone viral.

These days, the board exam season is going on in India. Although exams are going on for almost every class, the pressure of boards is different. Children are so afraid of passing the board exams that they are unable to sleep at night.

In India, parents put a lot of pressure on children before exams. Even in many places, the girls have only one condition, either pass the exam or get married. But for a girl from Bihar, marriage was more important than the board exams. That is why she married her boyfriend even before going to the exam centre.

A video that went viral on social media during the Bihar Board English exam on February 22 captivated viewers. It told the story of a girl who met her boyfriend on the way to her exam. The lover spontaneously showed his commitment by applying sindoor, an Indian marital sign, to the girl's forehead.

The girl enjoyed the situation, grinning with happiness. This spontaneous sindoor ceremony was caught on camera by the boyfriend, who then posted it to social media, where it immediately became popular and went viral.

In Bihar, there is an increase in the number of elopement cases during board exams. Most of the girls here are told that if they do not pass the exam, they will be married off. Many girls realise that they will fail after seeing the difficult question paper. Thus, instead of marrying the boy of their parent's choice, they marry their love.

