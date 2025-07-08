Bengaluru woman compares auto fare on meter to that on app, internet says 'absolute exploitation' There has been a surge in prices of rides on app-based ride congregators like Uber, Ola and others, with the ban on bike taxis in Karnataka. A user took to X to share pictures which shows the difference in fares between autos fares on these apps and that of meter. Check her post here.

New Delhi:

With the ban on bike taxis in Karnataka, there has been a rise in the fares of autos. This has caused problem for daily commuters who depend on autos. Meanwhile, there has been a surge in prices of rides on app-based ride congregators like Uber, Ola and others. A woman named, Aditi Srivastava, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share pictures which shows the difference in fares between autos fares on these apps and that of meter.

She captioned the post, "The price on meter vs the price on uber. If you don’t have your own vehicle in Bangalore, you’re screwed."

The pictures shared by the user shows the price difference. One picture shows Rs. 39 for a distance of 2.6 kms, however, the other picture is a screenshot of Uber which shows Rs. 172 for the same distance.

The post garnered more than 6.8K views since being posted. Several users took to the comment section to share their reactions. One user wrote, "Woah you found an auto that agreed to use the meter" to which the authors replied, "No I asked him to turn it on just so I could see the actual price."

Another commented, "True...the apps are scam in fact no takers for OLA and Uber auto rides...only Rapido and Namma Yatri and there also the prices are 3 to 4 times higher."

A third user commented, "Last couple of days uber is showing close to how much the meter would run. The drivers are just not accepting rides. Ola and NY are confirming rides coz they are 50 or more higher." Another comment read, "Absolute exploitation by these platforms."

