Gazing Down From The Space: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's glimpse of Earth from ISS goes viral

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS) on June 26, 2025, after 41 years. As part of the Ax-4 mission on Axiom Space, Shukla had the experience of a lifetime when he piloted a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

He was accompanied by American astronaut Peggy Whitson, Polish researcher Sławosz Uznański, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu. Their transit time was 28 hours before their capsule docked at the ISS successfully.

The Indian government shared stunning pictures of Group Captain Shukla gazing back at our world from the Cupola Module, the ISS's symbolic 7-windowed observatory. The stunning pictures, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by MyGovIndia, depicts Shukla sitting by the module's window, with the vast blue mass of Earth in the background.

The post read, "Looking Down From The Space! Capt Shubhanshu Shukla enjoys the breath-taking panoramic view of the Earth from the 7-windowed Cupola Module aboard the International Space Station. It has been a great ride as he completes a week in orbit, sporting the tricolor of India among stars."

Having spent 10 days in space, now, Shubhanshu Shukla is now working on important research for long-duration space travel in the future. Its main emphasis being the myogenesis research. The research examines why microgravity causes muscle atrophy, a pervasive and alarming phenomenon among astronauts. Skeletal muscle deteriorates quickly under the absence of Earth's gravity due to some cellular and molecular adjustments, and having knowledge about this phenomenon will help in the construction of countermeasures for prolonged-duration deep-space missions.

The post garnered 12.1K views since being posted. Several users took to the comments section to share thier reactions. One of the comments read, "We are proud. We are eagerly waiting for you our pride Shubhangshu Shukla."

A second comment read, "Wow....window to the World....great to see that someone (Ek Bharatwasi) REALLY watching us from up above the world. Great ..wish you all the best..."

