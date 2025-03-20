Bengaluru man spends Rs 50 crore on world's most expensive 'Wolfdog' The wolfdog, named Cadaboms Okami, was sold to S Sathish in February. It was born in the United States. According to the New York Post, the wolfdog is a crossbreed between a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd.

A Bengaluru-based dog breeder spent $5.7 million (approximately Rs 50 crore) on a rare "wolfdog". According to the New York Post, the wolfdog is a crossbreed between a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd and is believed to be the first of its kind.

The wolfdog, named Cadaboms Okami, was sold to S Sathish in February. It was born in the United States and at just eight months old, he weighs more than 75 kg and eats 3 kg of raw meat every day.

Speaking to The Sun, Satish said, "He is an extremely rare breed of dog and looks exactly like a wolf. This breed has not been sold in the world before."

Satish, who is also the president of the Indian Dog Breeders Association said, "The dog was bred in the US and is extraordinary. I spent 50 million rupees on buying this pup because I am fond of dogs and like to own unique dogs and introduce them to India."

Satish stopped breeding dogs about a decade ago, however, he makes his income by showcasing his dogs to eager audiences. The 51-year-old said, "I spent money on these dogs because they are rare. Besides, I get enough money because people are always curious to see them." He said, "They take selfies and pictures. My dog and I get more attention than an actor at a movie screening, we both are crowd-pullers."

Speaking about the living conditions of his dogs, Satish said, "There is enough space for them to walk and run. There are six people to look after them. They don't need air conditioner as the weather in the city is cool but they are well taken care of."

