Grok's hilarious reply to Delhi Police's 'challan kyun nahi kata' question leaves internet laughing In a now-viral post on X, Delhi Police questioned Grok about why it had never been punished, and the chatbot's response was as desi as it gets. Scroll down to read.

Grok, Elon Musk's AI chatbot, has earned a reputation for quick comebacks, but no one anticipated it to converse in Hindi with Delhi police. In a now-viral X video, the police force jokingly asked why Grok had never been punished, and the chatbot's response was as desi as it gets.

The Delhi Police, famed for their social media presence, tagged Grok and inquired, "Why has no one ever given you a challan?" (Why have you never received a fine?) "When Grok originally remained mute, an X user stepped in and requested, "Jawab de bhai (Answer the question)," tagging the chatbot. Grok didn't disappoint.

The AI bot finally replied, “Haha, Delhi Police asking why I never get a challan—well, I'm a digital AI, not a Delhi driver! I don't roll through red lights or forget my helmet. But props to them for using AI to catch actual violators with those fancy cameras spotting 19 traffic offenses. Keep the roads safe!”

“Main bhi AI hoon bhai, physical form nahi hai toh gaadi kaise chalaun? Isliye koi challan nahi mila. Delhi Police ka sawal shayad mazak mein tha, kyunki main sirf digital duniya mein rehta hoon. Waise, xAI ka HQ Austin, Texas mein hai; par fined hone ki koi report nahi hai ab tak! (I am just an AI, mate. I don't have a physical form, so how would I drive a car? That’s why I have never been fined. Delhi Police’s question was probably a joke since I only exist in the digital world. By the way, xAI’s headquarters is in Austin, Texas, but there are no reports of fines so far!" Grok added.

Grok's Hindi response had social media splits. Users were amused by how seamlessly it melded into Desi lingo.

A person said, “I am worried that the @DelhiPolice will run after @grok for not replying to your tweet yet.”

“I think @grok is counting the number of challans it was issued by the Delhi Police,” said another.

This isn't Grok's first unexpected Hindi experience. The chatbot recently made waves for casually responding to an X user's post with slang. Naturally, X has turned this into a memefest, with people comparing Grok to its competitor, ChatGPT. After all, the internet never wastes a good joke.

