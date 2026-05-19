'Stop playing with people': Baker burns 57,000 birthday cake after client’s boyfriend cheats

New Delhi:

A baker in the US has gone viral after setting a Rs 57,000 birthday cake on fire when her client discovered her boyfriend had cheated on her just before the celebration. The dramatic revenge moment was shared on Instagram by Louisiana-based baker Julie Fradella.

In a now-viral post, Julie said that her client found out about the infidelity on the same day she was supposed to collect the cake for her boyfriend’s birthday party. Along with the video, she wrote, "SHE was my client. She is who I invoiced. She is the cardholder. I am doing what my client requested!! Now how he paid her ain’t none of my business. The legalities are covers. Trust me. But baby this was my type of carrying on. I hate she had to go through that but I think all of us can relate unfortunately."

Baker burns Rs 57,000 cake after cheating revelation

According to the viral story, the custom-made cake was reportedly worth around $600 (approximately Rs 57,000) and was designed to serve nearly 75 guests. The boyfriend, identified as Jonathan, had reportedly helped design the cake, while his girlfriend paid for it. In the now-viral Instagram clip, Fradella first addresses the boyfriend directly before setting the cake ablaze.

“Jonathan, it’s Julie with The Sweet Hustle. Just want to wish you a happy birthday,” she says in the video. “It’s just one thing. Cheaters, Jonathan, we don’t like cheaters.” Moments later, the giant black-and-gold cake erupts into flames while the frosting bubbles and melts away.

Internet calls the revenge ‘oddly satisfying’

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, where users flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from shock to amusement. One user wrote, “Never seen a cake on fire before.” Another called the clip “oddly satisfying.” Several people also praised the baker for supporting her client after the cheating incident.

Fradella later clarified online that the woman who discovered the cheating was her actual client and had paid for the cake herself, adding that the “legalities are covered.”

The story has now become another viral internet moment blending heartbreak, revenge and dramatic gestures. Many users joked that the flaming cake symbolised the relationship “going up in smoke”, especially after the cake’s decorative lettering melted completely during the video. The baker later summed up the incident with one final message online: “Stop playing with people.”

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