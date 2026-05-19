Rs 6.5 crore Bengaluru flat sparks conversation online: 'Even Rs 30 LPA doesn’t feel enough'

New Delhi:

A listing for a luxury Rs 6.5 crore apartment in Bengaluru on Reddit has gone viral online. Many social media users said it perfectly captures why many millennials feel financially exhausted despite earning well.

The viral post featured a fully furnished 3BHK apartment at Gold Opus on Miller’s Road in Benson Town, Bengaluru. According to the listing, the flat spans 2,850 sq ft and includes two car parks, servant quarters, a swimming pool and a children’s play area. The asking price? Rs 6.5 crore.

Bengaluru apartment listing sparks online discussion

(Image Source : REDDIT/BANGALOREREALESTATES)Bengaluru 3BHK priced at Rs 6.5 crore

The flat, located on the sixth floor with a “north-facing” layout and what the listing described as an “exotic view”, quickly grabbed attention online because of its staggering price tag.

While many users admired the apartment’s design and premium features, others said the listing reflected the growing disconnect between salaries and real estate prices in Indian metro cities.

‘I earn Rs 30 LPA and still can’t afford this’

One comment that especially resonated online came from a user who wrote, “Dream house. I’m earning 30 LPA but from the lower middle class. No matter how much I work, I’ll never be able to afford it.”

The comment triggered wider conversations around housing affordability, rising urban living costs, and the financial pressure many millennials feel despite stable careers and high salaries.

Several users pointed out that even professionals earning well above average incomes often struggle to imagine owning luxury property in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai or Gurgaon.The

Internet is divided over the Rs 6.5 crore price tag

While some users questioned the pricing, others felt the apartment justified its cost because of its location, size and premium amenities.

One user commented, “If I had Rs 6.5 crore, I would have bought it. Such a wonderful place.”

Another simply wrote, “What a beautiful house.”

(Image Source : REDDIT/BANGALOREREALESTATES)Rs 6.5 crore Bengaluru flat triggers online discussion

However, many users repeatedly questioned why “just an apartment” should cost such an enormous amount, especially at a time when younger professionals already face rising rents, EMIs and lifestyle expenses.

Viral post reflects larger millennial money anxiety

The discussion soon moved beyond the apartment itself and became a broader reflection of modern financial anxiety among millennials. Many users said luxury real estate listings increasingly feel disconnected from the realities of even high-earning middle-class professionals. It was also suggested that the constant social media posts of lavish houses and lifestyles can add to the sense of inadequacy and exhaustion, too.

As the Bengaluru apartment post goes viral on social media, it is one more example of how property prices in metros have begun dictating the terms of discourse on success and ambition in Indian urban areas.

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