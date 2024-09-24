'Back-health care max': Bengaluru auto rider upgrades driver seat for an office chair, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bengaluru auto rider upgrades driver seat to an office chair.

Back pain has become a common problem that plagues nearly all sections of society without considering age and occupation. Nowadays, most people suffer from backache due to the heavy sedentary nature of work, that is spending too much time sitting in front of a screen. This condition is most so for commuters who have to travel long distances every day, like this Bengaluru-based auto rider who went viral in no time.

After a wide range of research and experimentation of all kinds of ideas, one unique solution resolved was the upgradation of his driver seat in the form of a more comfortable version, an office chair.

In the social media world, the driver's idea went viral in a matter of minutes. The innovation impressed netizens and they applauded him for taking care of his back health.

The photo of the auto driver sitting coolly on a swivel office chair for maximum comfort and ergonomic support in this photo shared by X user Shivani Matlapudi when he was driving his vehicle.

While sharing the photograph on X, Matlapudi wrote, “Auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort, man i love Bangalore.”

Take a look at the viral photo here:

Soon after the post went viral, an X user wrote, “At least he cares for his posture." While another one wrote, “Hahah back-health care max,” another said, while a person added: “Back problems are real.”

Even David Hoang, who works as VP - Head of Design, AI at Atlassian commented on the post, he wrote, “I’m going to Bangalore soon and can’t wait to experience it!”

