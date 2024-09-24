Happens only in UP! Villagers catch crocodile, tie it with a rope and take it on display on bicycle | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Villagers catch crocodile, tie it with a rope and take it on display on bicycle

In an astonishing video that has emerged from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh some rural youths are seen tying a crocodile with a rope carrying it on a bicycle and taking out a procession throughout the village. This incident is from Bharosa village of Montha tehsil of Jhansi. It can be seen in the video that first some youths of the village tied the crocodile with a rope. Then they walked for some distance holding it with their hands. After this, they put the crocodile on a bicycle and started roaming around the entire village.

Last night a crocodile came out of a drain in Bharosa village and was seen walking on the village road. This video went viral on social media. The villagers informed the forest department and hoped that the team would catch the crocodile. The team reached the spot, but could not succeed in catching the crocodile. After this, some people of the village took the task of catching the crocodile in their own hands.

Villagers tie the crocodile

The youth of the village risked their lives and caught the crocodile by tying it with a rope. Then they carried it on a bicycle and took out a procession in the entire village. In this video, it can be heard that people are saying that we do not need the forest department. The forest department team that arrived later captured the crocodile and left it in the Betwa river.

(Report- Akash Rathore)