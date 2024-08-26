'Baap ko nahi jantay': Pakistani woman smirks after crushing 2 people to death in viral video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM Pakistani woman smirks after crushing 2 people to death in viral video.

The recent viral video from Pakistan has left the whole world shocked and disturbed. In the video, a woman can be seen smirking after crushing two people to death with her car. The incident has sparked outrage and raised questions about the safety and security of individuals in the country.

The woman, identified as Natasha Danish, was allegedly driving recklessly in her Toyota Land Cruiser and she crushed a father-daughter duo in a horrific accident. The incident took place on Karachi’s Karsaz Road. The video shows Natasha smirking at the crowd while she is being detained post-accident. This callous behaviour has sparked widespread condemnation on social media. Apart from the father-daughter duo who lost their lives, three other people were also injured.

The video has also raised questions about the lack of empathy and compassion in our society. It is disheartening to see someone laughing and smirking after taking someone's life. It reflects a complete disregard for human life and speaks volumes about our moral values as a society.

The accused has been identified as Danish Ali's wife, the businessman who owns and operates Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited.

Dawn, a Pakistani news website, claims that Natasha collided with a motorcycle while attempting to turn her SUV. Subsequently, the car collided with two more riders before overturning and colliding with a parked car.

In one video, she can be heard saying, “Tum mere baap ko nahi jantay” (you don’t know who my father is).

The overlaying text on the viral video reads, “Her smile is just a big question mark on our judicial system.”

Take a look at the viral video here:

The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter laws and their implementation. It is high time that we hold individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their social status. It is also crucial to provide proper training and resources to law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served in a timely and fair manner.

The accused somehow managed to sit at home instead of being in police custody even after facing various counts under the Pakistan Penal Code.

Natasha's attorney, Amir Mansub, said that his client's mental state was "not stable" and was "getting treatment at the Jinnah hospital."

ALSO READ: Who is Miles Routledge? Know all about the British YouTuber who threatened to drop nuclear bomb on India