Who is Miles Routledge? Know all about the British YouTuber who threatened to drop nuclear bomb on India

In the world of social media, influencers have become a prominent part of our daily lives. Among these influencers, YouTubers hold a special place as they create entertaining and informative content for their viewers. One such YouTuber who recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons is Miles Routledge, a British content creator who threatened to drop a nuclear bomb on India.

Miles Routledge, also known as Lord Miles on social media has gained a significant following with his YouTube videos. He has built a loyal fan base who enjoy his unique content. However, in August, Miles found himself in hot waters when a video of him making disturbing comments about India went viral.

Following his racial remarks about India and joking that, should he be elected UK prime minister, he would drop nuclear bombs on the nation, British YouTuber Miles Routledge is facing intense criticism. The contentious comments were made by Routledge, who rose to prominence after becoming stuck in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, in a recent video.

This assertion was made by Routledge via a meme video that was uploaded to "X" and allegedly depicts nuclear missiles firing from a secret US silo, starting a global nuclear conflict.

He wrote on X, "When I become prime minister of England, I’ll open the nuclear silos as an explicit warning to any foreign power that interferes with British interests and affairs. I’m not talking huge incidents, I’m itching to launch and atomize entire nations over the smallest infraction."

Take a look at Miles Routlege's post here:

The backlash was swift and severe, with many calling for action to be taken against Miles. People expressed their anger and disappointment towards the British YouTuber.

In 2023, Routledge made three trips to Afghanistan, and on his third visit, Taliban intelligence held him captive for eight months. This YouTuber gave a detailed account of his trip, describing it as his "most enjoyable vacation."

A few months prior, Routledge made fun of Africa and India for supposedly having an issue with "overpopulation," which infuriated Indians.

“If I was reincarnated, I would like to return as a virus to contribute to humanity by solving the overpopulation in India and Africa,” he had said in a post in April.

The Early Life of Miles Routledge

Raised as an only child, Miles Routledge was raised at Falcon Lodge, Birmingham. His conception occurred through in vitro fertilization, with his father serving as a sperm donor.

In 2018, he finished his sixth form at Plantsbrook School after attending Hollyfield School. He had a part-time job as a hairdresser while attending school, and he went on to study physics and then banking and finance at Loughborough University. But he left the university because of issues, such as those raised by his book about Afghanistan.

