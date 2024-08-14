'Ayunga hi nahi main': Class 7 student's hilarious leave application has internet in splits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Class 7 student's hilarious leave application has the internet in splits.

Children are innocent, they do whatever they want. Some children like to go to school to study while few love to play with friends and don't like to attend school. Nowadays, pictures of children's funny answer sheets and applications for various things go viral on social media as well. Currently, a photo of a seventh-standard student's leave application is going viral, which will make you laugh hard.

A photo of a class VII student requesting leave directly from the headmaster is now garnering a lot of attention. In the application to the class teacher, the student stated, “Mai nahi aunga, nahi aunga, nahi aunga” (I will not come, I will not come, I will not come). It was the concluding line that brought a wave of laughter: “Thank you. Aunga hi nahi main” (Thank you, I am not going to come).

The photo of the viral leave application has been shared by an Instagram user and it has garnered over 36 million views. People have flooded the comment section with hilarious comments. One user wrote, "Best application forever," while another one wrote, "Sidhi baat no bakwas." People have also praised his handwriting, one user wrote, "Extra marks for good handwriting."

Take a look at the viral post here:

In today's fast-paced world, where everything seems to be serious and stressful, Ayunga's leave application brought a much-needed dose of laughter. The innocence and creativity of this young boy's note touched the hearts of many and reminded us all that sometimes we need to take a break and have a good laugh.

ALSO READ: Little Girl interviews a cow, internet falls in love with their sweet exchange | WATCH