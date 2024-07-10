Auto driver's impressive English speaking skills garner love from internet | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Auto driver's impressive English speaking skills impress Internet users.

An auto driver from Amravati, Maharashtra, who speaks amazing English has taken the internet and passengers by surprise. In addition, he suggested that people study English since it is an "international language," meaning that those who do so can travel to places like London, America, Paris, and so on.

A video of an old car driver speaking fluent English while his customer waits for him in the backseat was posted on Instagram.

The caption of the video shared on Instagram reads, "Even I was stunned and stuttered a bit while speaking to him, to my surprise, seeing his fluency in English."

A text inserted into the video reads, “Today, I met a very astonished gentleman who is an auto–driver. We had a very fun conversation, but for me, it was very surprising that he is very fluent in English and trying to educate people to learn interesting language.”

“What I am telling you, listen to me very carefully, if you know English, you can go to London, Paris, America…. If you don’t know English, you cannot go there,” said the auto driver in the video.

He then illustrated the significance of English. The driver continued, saying that if you ask a waiter for a full glass of water in a London hotel, he will provide you with one. The waiter will ask you to leave if you say this in Marathi [he repeats himself in Marathi].

“That is why I am telling you, you learn English, you talk in English. It is an international language,” he asserted.

Since it was posted on June 25, the video has received over three million views, and the count is still rising. Many even shared their opinions in the video's comments section. One user wrote, "The way he's explaining was similar to APJ Abdul Kalam sir" while another one wrote, "India is not for common people."

