‘You ate my sandwich..’: Seagulls attack woman eating sandwich during live stream | WATCH

Seagulls are infamous for their adeptness at snatching food. Periodically, social media witnesses videos showcasing these birds' speed and skill in pilfering food from humans. The latest addition to this collection is a live stream capturing how these birds managed to swipe a woman's sandwich.

JustKeth, a popular streamer known for her travel adventures, became the target of a feathered food heist during a recent live stream in Venice, Italy. The incident, which has since gone viral, shows the hilarious struggle between a streamer, her lunch, and a determined flock of seagulls.

The video begins with JustKeth live streaming near a water body. As she unwraps her sandwich, commenting, "It’s not bad, I guess," a bird swoops in, quickly followed by others. Startled, she screams and tosses the sandwich aside, prompting the birds to focus on the scattered food. Concerned bystanders approach to check on her well-being, and she ends the video with a laugh, finding humour in the unexpected chaos.

Watch the video:

Since it was posted, the video has become immensely popular on social media, accumulating over 5.2 million views and sparking a flood of diverse comments from viewers. One user quipped, “The fact they laughed at her as well,” while another noted, “The whole gang pulled up the moment they saw that sandwich.” Another person commented, “Imagine trying to eat your sandwich and then you see birds flying at you,” while another joked, “In the birds’ defence, that was a pretty tasty-looking sandwich. They did not skimp on the meat.”

The clip also went viral on platforms like Reddit, with comments like "First a bat, now seagulls, what next?" and "CINEMA" perfectly capturing the absurdity of the event.

This isn't JustKeth's first brush with unexpected wildlife encounters. Previously, she went viral for hilariously missing a bat perched behind her water bottle during another stream. It seems her adventures are full of surprises, both creepy and crawly!

