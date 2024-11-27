Australian bishop's prediction post about World War III goes viral, says 'Many people will die'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Australian bishop's prediction post about World War III.

Humans tend to think about the future more than the present. When someone claims to make a prediction, people are immediately attracted to listen to him. Recently, a prediction has become a topic of discussion on social media and the prediction is about the third world war and the future of humanity. This claim has been made by an Australian bishop.

Sydney-based Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel has recently made a sensational claim that World War III will be very terrible for humanity. He said that millions of people will lose their lives in this war and those who survive will regret even saving their lives. The Bishop shared his prediction on the social media platform X, in which he predicted a dark future for humanity, which would be full of disaster.

According to the 'Daily Star', Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel said in a video message that the Third World War would cause massive destruction in the entire world. He said that one-third of the world's population will be wiped out and the two-thirds who will survive will curse their birth. Both the earth and its inhabitants will melt. The bishop also said that nuclear weapons are not just for show, but they will be used and this will be the most horrific time in human history.

FEMA's guidelines to survive a nuclear attack

This warning has come at a time when the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has issued guidelines on measures to avoid a nuclear attack. In this context, Bishop's message becomes even more serious, as tensions are rising around the world and the possibility of nuclear attacks is being talked about.

Such predictions are not new

This is not the first time such a terrifying prophecy has been made. Famous prophets like Baba Vanga and Nostradamus have also predicted world wars and the devastation that comes with them. These predictions talked about major conflicts in the world and disastrous consequences. In the present times of global tension and political instability, these predictions seem even more frightening.

Predictions and the global situation

As various types of crises and war situations are increasing all over the world at present, the Bishop's prophecy is forcing people to think more. The growing tension between many countries and the increasingly dangerous use of nuclear weapons has become a major concern for humanity. In such a situation, this prophecy of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel seems even more serious.

