Korean woman tourist eats Gulab Jamun for first time, her priceless reaction goes viral | Watch

A recent video of a Korean tourist woman is making rounds on the internet. In the video, a South Korean influencer is seen at a sweet shop, holding a freshly served hot gulab jamun, a popular Indian dessert often enjoyed at Indian festivals, weddings and celebrations. The video is shared by Kelly Korea on her Instagram handle, who is currently living in Maharashtra's Pune.

Kelly is shown in the video carrying a bowl of gulab jamun while expressing surprise at the size of the desert. It shows her not knowing how to eat gulab jamun. Her curiosity leads her to ask how to eat it, and a passerby suggests she cut it in half with a spoon. Her eyes brighten with excitement as she takes her first taste, saying, "Whoa! "I truly enjoy it," she said, her face lighting up with joy. When she takes another bite, she praises the dessert's sweetness and creamy texture, thoroughly enjoying the new experience. Her delightful reaction not only highlights the irresistible appeal of gulab jamun but also captures the essence of what it’s like to fall in love with a foreign culture’s flavours for the first time.

Social media reactions

The video has gone viral and received more than 86,000 views, and viewers around the globe sharing in the joy of her culinary discovery. Indians were excited to see Korean women enjoying the Indian desert. Her priceless reaction is winning the hearts of many. Reacting to the video, a user commented, ''Cutie pie, eating gulab jamun''. ''Kelly so innocent and brave, she is fun to watch", another user commented. "Indians have a big heart hence food made with love is big", third user commented.