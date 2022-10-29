As BTS Jin prepares for military service, fans stand with 'ARMY will wait for you' boards at concert

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UUU_NITNITAA,KIMSTERW BTS Jin performing The Astronaut at Coldplay concert

BTS Jin will soon leave to serve in the military as per South Korean law which states that all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. Before the BTS member whose real name is Kim Seok-jin leaves for the conscription, he performed his debut single, The Astronaut at Coldplay's concert in Argentina. The gala event saw a number of BTS fans popularly known as ARMY lining up to see the Korean star performing on the stage. Many stood with boards that read, "ARMY will wait for you." The videos and photos of ARMY have gone viral on social media.

"chris talking about how jin told him he wanted to make a song about having to leave for awhile because of his military enlistment… then the camera moving to an army holding a sign saying “armys will wait for you”… WHAT IF THAT WAS MY LAST STRAW," wrote a user sharing the photo, another posted videos from the concert writing, "ARMY will wait for you."

""I need a song to tell goodbye to everybody for a little while" - Seokjin.. This isn’t “goodbye” guys this is simply “see you later” & We'll wait to see you on stage again soon Jin.. ARMY WILL WAIT FOR YOU.. PROUD OF YOU JIN.. WE LOVE YOU JIN," wrote a third one while posting a video of Chris introducing Jin for his song The Astronaut.

Talking about BTS Jin' song, the first official solo single by K-pop star has sold more than 700,000 copies on the first day of its release, his agency said Saturday. 'The Astronaut' sold 700,754 copies a day after it came out at 1 p.m. Friday, Big Hit Music said, quoting data from Hanteo Chart, a local market tracker, reports Yonhap. It marks a big sales figure for a single-track album.

'The Astronaut' also topped iTunes' top songs chart in 97 countries around the world, including the United States, Britain, Germany and France, as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

The song's music video telling a story of an astronaut who accidentally landed on Earth has also garnered over 17 million views on YouTube as of 2 p.m.

'The Astronaut' is a pop-rock genre song co-written by Coldplay, with the British band also playing on the recording.

Jin participated in writing the lyrics, expressing his affection for ARMY, the global fandom of the K-pop septet. Jin's deeply sentimental voice accompanied by a calming sound of acoustic guitar and gradual build-up of synth sound creates the mysterious and dreamy mood of the song.

After wrapping up promotional activities for 'The Astronaut', Jin is set to temporarily leave the music scene to become the first BTS member to enlist for mandatory military service.

Don't miss these:

Bizarre! Man applies urine to hair in open street; netizens ask 'how to unsee it?'

Elon Musk buys Twitter & fires Parag Agrawal; netizens share Trump jokes, funny memes for new owner

Read More Trending News