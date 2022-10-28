Bizarre! Man applies urine to hair in open street; netizens ask 'how to unsee it?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THEBEST_VIRAL Bizarre! Man applies urine to hair in open street

People doing bizarre and weird things in the open street is not uncommon. Over the years, we have come across many videos that show people doing peculiar things in public, making other people uncomfortable. In a strange incident, a video is doing the rounds on the internet which shows a man urinating in an open busy road and it doesn't stop here. The man further applies his urine to his hair. The video has left the internet disgusted.

The viral footage shows a guy urinating on a busy street. To the disgust of the witnesses, the clip further shows the man taking the urine in his hand and putting it in his hair. He further wipes his face carelessly with the same urine-stained hand. As he continues to do the horrible act in public, the man appears unfazed by bystanders or vehicles on the street.

The bizarre clip went viral in no time, and its caption read, "Natural hair restorer." Netizens were in disbelief after watching the disturbing footage. They flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Is that real?" Another user wrote, "What!!!!!!!! He is washing his hair with urine." A third user commented, "Damn, I cannot unsee that." A user also wrote, "Where do you find such unhygienic and uncultured people? This man has no shame at all. Authorities should take action." Some users also took hilarious jabs at the incident. The comment section was jammed with disgusted remarks.

While some commented on how disgusting the video was, others criticised the man for performing such an act. Some individuals also emphasised the need for authorities to take action against those who behave in such an unusual way in public.

The viral video garnered 205k views and around 4000 likes.

