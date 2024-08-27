Army jawan 'disciplines' traffic violator on busy road of Bengaluru, netizen calls it 'satisfying'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/X Army jawan 'disciplines' traffic violator on busy road of Bengaluru.

In a busy, bustling city like Bengaluru, the roads are always filled with vehicles of all shapes and sizes, and the constant honking and chaos can be overwhelming for anyone. But amidst this chaos, some unsung heroes work tirelessly to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and keep our roads safe. And one such hero recently made headlines for his unique approach to tackling traffic violators.

An army jawan took it upon himself to 'school' a traffic violator on a busy road in Bengaluru. The incident was captured by a bystander and shared on social media, garnering widespread praise and appreciation from netizens who deemed it as 'satisfying'. Let's take a closer look at this unsung hero and his act of bravery that has caught the attention of the nation.

In the viral video, a motorist was seen breaking traffic rules - driving on the wrong side of the road. As he performed this violation without any regard for other vehicles or pedestrians, an army jawan who was in his army van stepped in to stop him. He calmly approached the motorist and smacked him. Eventually, a nearby traffic police intervened and the motorist moved to the correct lane.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was shared on X recently and it has received over 11,000 likes and over 499,000 views since then. A lot of people responded to the video in the comments area.

One user wrote, "People need to come out of "sadak mere baap ki hai" mindset...need such treatment for these idiots," while another one wrote, "The level of confidence the motorcyclist guy has is just insane!"

ALSO READ: 'Baap ko nahi jantay': Pakistani woman smirks after crushing 2 people to death in viral video | WATCH