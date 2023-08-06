Another cross-border love story: Pakistani woman marries Jodhpur man virtually

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Arbaaz from Jodhpur and Ameena from Pakistan get married virtually.

Cross-border love stories have been captivating a lot of attention recently. It all began when a Pakistani woman Seema Haider entered India along with her four kids to marry a guy from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida Sachin Meena. Later, an Indian woman Anju goes to Pakistan and marries Nasrullah. In the latest cross-border love stories, another Pakistani woman Ameena ties the knot with a man from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Arbaaz, virtually after she failed to get an Indian visa.

Here's What Happened

They made their wedding official virtually over a video conference from both India and Pakistan with Qazis present on both sides. Their online wedding was also attended by their families and friends, and also the visuals of their marriage were displayed on LED screens in Jodhpur. Not only the wedding was held virtually, but all the rituals and festivities according to Islam were also performed at Jodhpur's Oswal Samaj Bhawan on Wednesday.

Talking about his marriage with Ameena, Arbaaz said that this is an arranged marriage and it was initiated by his relatives who live in Pakistan. ''Our family members had arranged this marriage. The reason for doing Nikah online is that these days the relations between India and Pakistan are not going well,'' NDTV reported quoting Arbaaz.

''Ameena will apply for the visa. I didn't marry in Pakistan as it would not be recognised and we would have to remarry on reaching India,'' he added.

Arbaaz's father Mohammad Afzal said that the family is expecting Ameena to come to India soon. He also said that such online weddings are economical and cost-effective and is a good option for common people. He further revealed that one of their family members have already married someone from Ameena's family in Pakistan.

