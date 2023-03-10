Watch: People run as angry elephant goes on rampage in West Bengal, tramples vehicles

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Angry elephant goes on rampage in West Bengal

Viral News: A video going viral on social media captures an elephant on a rampage in West Bengal's Hooghly district. The footage, which appears to be recorded from a CCTV camera outside a shop or residence, shows numerous people lined up outside a medical store in West Bengal's Arambagh. Suddenly, there is a massive commotion, and people start to disperse from the location. The elephant charges towards the shop, tramples on a scooter parked outside the store, and leaves.

The video, shared by the user ‘Fun Viral Vids' on Twitter, has received over 510k views and 7,600 likes. Several netizens compared the clip to wild animals including elephants going crazy in the city in the Hollywood film Jumanji starring Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst. "Welcome to Jumanji Movie," a user joked. "Whoever owned the bike and scooter owed that elephant some money," another user jokingly added. "Elephant wanted to try riding the scooter," a fourth user wrote.

Watch the viral video of elephant going on rampage in West Bengal’s Hooghly here:

Elephants can sometimes become aggressive towards humans due to various reasons such as habitat loss, human-elephant conflict, and poaching. As their natural habitats shrink, elephants often wander into human settlements in search of food and water. The presence of humans and their activities, such as crop cultivation and infrastructure development, can lead to conflicts between elephants and humans. Elephants may also become aggressive when they feel threatened, such as when they perceive a threat to their young ones or when they are in musth, a state in which male elephants become highly aggressive and unpredictable.

