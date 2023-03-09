Elephant drinks water from well, gets angry on seeing lioness hiding behind it. Watch what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Elephant scares off lioness hiding behind well

Viral News: It is highly unlikely that a lone lioness can successfully hunt an elephant. Elephants are much larger and stronger than lions, and it would take a coordinated effort from a pride to take down an adult elephant. A video has surfaced on social media showing an elephant scaring off a lioness who was hiding behind a well.

A YouTube channel named 'Latest Sightings' posted the video and provided a description of the event in the comments section. The elephant used its trunk to spray water and frighten the lioness away. The caption reads, “An elephant comes to drink water near a resting lioness. When the lioness sees the elephant, it's too late to run, so she hides behind the well. All seems to go well, until the elephant notices her, gets a fright, and sprays her with water.”

The video, which has received over 4 million views, portrays a lioness lying beside a well, with an elephant approaching to drink water. The lioness is too late to flee and decides to conceal herself and wait for the elephant to depart after quenching its thirst. However, the elephant eventually notices the lioness and becomes so startled that it sprays water on her. The elephant then makes loud sounds and scares away the lioness by chasing it off angrily.

Watch the viral video elephant scaring off lioness hiding behind well here:

One user commented, “I don't think I've ever seen a better example of just how expressive an elephant can be with its trunk.” Another user stated, “He looked satisfied with himself at the end, the fact that he managed to scare off a lion. Lions can roar loudly, but even that's nothing compared to the sound an elephant makes. They're not only big, but also intelligent. That makes them so powerful.

